Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) volume hits 1.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.58% to $126.05. During the day, the stock rose to $127.98 and sunk to $125.68 before settling in for the price of $126.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $103.96-$133.77.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 23000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.33, operating margin was +31.56 and Pretax Margin of +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s COO and CPO sold 3,925 shares at the rate of 130.00, making the entire transaction reach 510,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,393. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,259 for 128.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 547,367. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,715 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.59, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.22.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.62% While, its Average True Range was 2.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.73% that was lower than 17.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

