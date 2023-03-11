Dow Inc. (DOW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.34

As on March 09, 2023, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $55.10. During the day, the stock rose to $56.67 and sunk to $54.955 before settling in for the price of $56.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $42.91-$71.86.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $709.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $702.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 37800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.81, operating margin was +9.37 and Pretax Margin of +10.70.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director bought 450 shares at the rate of 48.09, making the entire transaction reach 21,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,625. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Director bought 400 for 52.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,962. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,175 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.82, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.13.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dow Inc., DOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.52 million was lower the volume of 5.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.51% that was lower than 27.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.