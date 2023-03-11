Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) recent quarterly performance of -6.72% is not showing the real picture

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.45% to $17.35. During the day, the stock rose to $18.39 and sunk to $17.29 before settling in for the price of $18.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDOT posted a 52-week range of $15.03-$30.29.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $891.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.40, operating margin was +6.83 and Pretax Margin of +5.79.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Green Dot Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 22.48, making the entire transaction reach 11,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,055. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Director sold 500 for 24.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,555 in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.35) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.56, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.61.

In the same vein, GDOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

[Green Dot Corporation, GDOT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.12% that was lower than 45.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.