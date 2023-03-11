HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Open at price of $50.54: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.89% to $49.84. During the day, the stock rose to $52.035 and sunk to $49.58 before settling in for the price of $50.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $32.53-$66.19.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 321.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5223 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.82, operating margin was +10.84 and Pretax Margin of +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. HF Sinclair Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 51.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,553,113 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,859. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Director sold 4,180 for 50.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,675. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,101 in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.21) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 321.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.58, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.73.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Going through the that latest performance of [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.36% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.77% that was higher than 39.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.