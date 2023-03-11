HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.13M

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.66% to $36.72. During the day, the stock rose to $37.255 and sunk to $36.6318 before settling in for the price of $37.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSBC posted a 52-week range of $24.77-$39.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 6.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.95 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.68.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. HSBC Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.91, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, HSBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.71.

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

[HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.92% that was higher than 26.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.