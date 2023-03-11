No matter how cynical the overall market is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) performance over the last week is recorded -5.98%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.66% at $16.03. During the day, the stock rose to $16.44 and sunk to $15.98 before settling in for the price of $16.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBGS posted a 52-week range of $15.35-$30.10.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 211.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. JBG SMITH Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 41,751 shares at the rate of 18.14, making the entire transaction reach 757,363 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Pres. & Chief Operating Off. sold 562 for 19.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,201. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,160 in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 211.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.00, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 388.09.

In the same vein, JBGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.87% that was higher than 30.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.