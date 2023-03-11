Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) volume hits 2.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.60% at $27.16. During the day, the stock rose to $28.70 and sunk to $27.03 before settling in for the price of $28.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $16.83-$44.82.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1970 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.86, operating margin was +28.32 and Pretax Margin of +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,250 shares at the rate of 21.40, making the entire transaction reach 112,349 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,675. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for 21.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,356. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,425 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.6) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.50, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.20.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.20% that was higher than 50.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.