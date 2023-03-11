Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $688.21K

As on March 09, 2023, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) started slowly as it slid -2.76% to $119.58. During the day, the stock rose to $123.79 and sunk to $118.965 before settling in for the price of $122.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $82.50-$158.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 71200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.92, operating margin was +7.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.46.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director sold 793 shares at the rate of 122.31, making the entire transaction reach 96,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,230. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 1,568 for 128.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,159. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,023 in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.43) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.04 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.06, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.64.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Universal Health Services Inc., UHS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.01 million was better the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.04% While, its Average True Range was 4.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.82% that was lower than 38.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.