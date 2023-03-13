$176.23K in average volume shows that Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is heading in the right direction

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.16, plunging -6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.16 and dropped to $59.9001 before settling in for the closing price of $67.53. Within the past 52 weeks, BOH’s price has moved between $67.50 and $87.27.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.39 million.

The firm has a total of 2076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 534,800. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $76.40, taking the stock ownership to the 226,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 5,500 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $436,150. This insider now owns 233,681 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOH], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.07. The third major resistance level sits at $70.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.21.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.69 billion based on 39,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 754,910 K and income totals 225,800 K. The company made 213,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.