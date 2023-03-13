Search
Shaun Noe
$184.53K in average volume shows that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock priced at $3.325, down -15.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.325 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. ASLN’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.10%. With a float of $16.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.74 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -133.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, ASLN], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (ASLN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6896, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5794. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6401. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7551. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4101.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.91 million, the company has a total of 69,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -31,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,930 K.

