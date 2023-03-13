-19.76% percent quarterly performance for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 10, 2023, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) opened at $9.90, lower -7.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.90 and dropped to $9.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. Price fluctuations for LPSN have ranged from $7.96 to $26.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $70.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -19.14, and the pretax margin is -27.12.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 4,445. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $10.79, taking the stock ownership to the 216,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 475 for $23.86, making the entire transaction worth $11,334. This insider now owns 8,235 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -26.61 while generating a return on equity of -42.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.82 in the near term. At $10.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.22.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

There are currently 75,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 760.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 469,620 K according to its annual income of -124,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 129,560 K and its income totaled -43,250 K.