$2.19M in average volume shows that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is heading in the right direction

On March 10, 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) opened at $67.00, lower -10.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.26 and dropped to $59.74 before settling in for the closing price of $67.37. Price fluctuations for APO have ranged from $45.62 to $74.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 31.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -172.10% at the time writing. With a float of $328.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,051,694. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $70.11, taking the stock ownership to the 425,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 for $70.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,113,101. This insider now owns 414,241 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.21% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Looking closely at Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.59.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are currently 570,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,551 M according to its annual income of 933,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,101 M and its income totaled 245,350 K.