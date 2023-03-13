$325.58K in average volume shows that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is heading in the right direction

March 10, 2023, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) trading session started at the price of $255.20, that was -4.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $255.20 and dropped to $241.595 before settling in for the closing price of $255.62. A 52-week range for CSL has been $222.01 – $318.71.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 142.00%. With a float of $50.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.50 million.

The firm has a total of 12100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.61, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carlisle Companies Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,054,922. In this transaction VP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,111 shares at a rate of $253.35, taking the stock ownership to the 30,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s CEO & President sold 7,272 for $315.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,290,753. This insider now owns 119,582 shares in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.76) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.59, a number that is poised to hit 3.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.99.

During the past 100 days, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $251.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $260.24. The third major resistance level sits at $265.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $233.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $224.46.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Key Stats

There are 51,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.07 billion. As of now, sales total 6,592 M while income totals 921,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,455 M while its last quarter net income were 172,000 K.