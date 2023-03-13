37.39% percent quarterly performance for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $3.357, down -10.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Over the past 52 weeks, STBX has traded in a range of $1.37-$46.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 176.20%. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 71.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.81 million has total of 54,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,194 K in contrast with the sum of 3,602 K annual income.