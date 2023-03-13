5.26% volatility in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.16, plunging -4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.22 and dropped to $10.54 before settling in for the closing price of $11.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ULCC’s price has moved between $8.19 and $15.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.80%. With a float of $215.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 18,150. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 1,538 shares at a rate of $11.80, taking the stock ownership to the 293,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President & CEO sold 4,790 for $11.80, making the entire transaction worth $56,522. This insider now owns 295,210 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The latest stats from [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.46 million was superior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.49. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.71.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 218,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,326 M and income totals -37,000 K. The company made 906,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.