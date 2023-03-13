6.47% volatility in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $17.145, down -8.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.22 and dropped to $14.9826 before settling in for the closing price of $17.16. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has traded in a range of $16.91-$58.76.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 80.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 989 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 45,820. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,732 shares at a rate of $26.45, taking the stock ownership to the 11,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,616 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.01 in the near term. At $18.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.53.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 975.68 million has total of 56,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,240 K and last quarter income was -41,820 K.