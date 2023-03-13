6.64% volatility in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.66, plunging -13.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.73 and dropped to $3.1299 before settling in for the closing price of $3.69. Within the past 52 weeks, AKTS’s price has moved between $2.28 and $7.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 99.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.58 million.

In an organization with 205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.11, operating margin of -394.50, and the pretax margin is -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 3,496. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 110,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,340 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $6,646. This insider now owns 505,502 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. However, in the short run, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.57. Second resistance stands at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.37.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 264.00 million based on 71,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,350 K and income totals -59,030 K. The company made 5,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.