$65.26M in average volume shows that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock priced at $1.23, up 8.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. BBBY’s price has ranged from $1.23 to $30.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -269.00%. With a float of $114.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.84 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $21.17, making the entire transaction worth $105,845,055. This insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], we can find that recorded value of 52.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 82.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 234.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4449, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3665. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9500.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 143.70 million, the company has a total of 117,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,868 M while annual income is -559,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,259 M while its latest quarter income was -392,970 K.