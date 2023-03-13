A look at National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.63, plunging -7.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.63 and dropped to $19.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $21.78. Within the past 52 weeks, EYE’s price has moved between $21.75 and $45.86.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.40%. With a float of $77.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13975 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.86, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 55,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,394 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $25.71, making the entire transaction worth $25,707. This insider now owns 12,588 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 4.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 98.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 301.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

Looking closely at National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.52. However, in the short run, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.21. Second resistance stands at $22.35. The third major resistance level sits at $23.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.49.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.72 billion based on 78,996K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,005 M and income totals 42,120 K. The company made 468,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.