A look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 10, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $68.58, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.435 and dropped to $67.465 before settling in for the closing price of $68.22. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $83.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.96 million, its volume of 3.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 54.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.83 in the near term. At $70.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.89.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,249,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,554 M according to its annual income of 12,420 M.