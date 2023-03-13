Search
Steve Mayer
A look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.30, plunging -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.5183 and dropped to $50.20 before settling in for the closing price of $52.12. Within the past 52 weeks, UAL’s price has moved between $31.58 and $55.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.60%. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92795 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.92, operating margin of +5.51, and the pretax margin is +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 783,070. In this transaction Vice President & Controller of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $48.94, taking the stock ownership to the 8,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP & Chief Growth Officer sold 20,000 for $50.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,700. This insider now owns 19,652 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.1) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.46% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.43 million, its volume of 7.34 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.93 in the near term. At $54.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.29.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.05 billion based on 327,093K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,955 M and income totals 737,000 K. The company made 12,400 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 843,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) stock priced at $41.96, down -2.90% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Rithm Capital Corp.’s volume has hit 6.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $8.52, down -3.86% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) volume hitting the figure of 70.18 million.

Shaun Noe
March 10, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trading session started at the price of $84.47, that was -1.62% drop from the session...
Read more

