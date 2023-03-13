A look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 10, 2023, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) opened at $8.39, lower -0.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.52 and dropped to $8.28 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Price fluctuations for UMC have ranged from $5.36 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 6.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.47. Second resistance stands at $8.62. The third major resistance level sits at $8.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are currently 2,496,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,078 M according to its annual income of 2,840 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,210 M and its income totaled 621,000 K.