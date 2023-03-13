A major move is in the offing as Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) market cap hits 199.09 million

On March 10, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.55, lower -4.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.555 and dropped to $0.5103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.54 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 63.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.70% at the time writing. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 167,250. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s CEO and President bought 42,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $40,320. This insider now owns 1,158,907 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.08 million, its volume of 10.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1065. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5497 in the near term. At $0.5747, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5944. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4853. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4603.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 362,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 199.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,080 K according to its annual income of -91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,460 K and its income totaled -24,480 K.