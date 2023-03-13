A major move is in the offing as Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) market cap hits 65.40 million

On March 10, 2023, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) opened at $1.34, lower -7.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for WWR have ranged from $0.77 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.90% at the time writing. With a float of $47.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34 employees.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 176,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 249,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $5,883. This insider now owns 176,476 shares in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 63.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Looking closely at Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1382. However, in the short run, Westwater Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3467. Second resistance stands at $1.4833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8867.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

There are currently 49,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,704 K.