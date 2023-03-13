AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) posted a -4.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

March 10, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) trading session started at the price of $147.84, that was 1.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $150.64 and dropped to $147.47 before settling in for the closing price of $147.35. A 52-week range for ABBV has been $134.09 – $175.91.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.70%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

The firm has a total of 50000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.67, operating margin of +38.93, and the pretax margin is +23.21.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AbbVie Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AbbVie Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 6,766,103. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER of this company sold 44,141 shares at a rate of $153.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP, OPERATIONS sold 36,990 for $154.48, making the entire transaction worth $5,714,215. This insider now owns 189,849 shares in total.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +20.29 while generating a return on equity of 72.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.63, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AbbVie Inc., ABBV], we can find that recorded value of 5.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $152.44. The third major resistance level sits at $154.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $144.74.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

There are 1,769,400K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 260.72 billion. As of now, sales total 58,054 M while income totals 11,836 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,121 M while its last quarter net income were 2,473 M.