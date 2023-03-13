AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) last year’s performance of -32.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 10, 2023, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) opened at $14.00, lower -7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.04 and dropped to $12.69 before settling in for the closing price of $14.00. Price fluctuations for AFCG have ranged from $13.81 to $20.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.44, operating margin of +57.43, and the pretax margin is +54.51.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AFC Gamma Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 79,242. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $15.85, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Managing Director bought 57,600 for $15.62, making the entire transaction worth $899,712. This insider now owns 97,500 shares in total.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.42 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

Looking closely at AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.45. However, in the short run, AFC Gamma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.80. Second resistance stands at $14.59. The third major resistance level sits at $15.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.10.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Key Stats

There are currently 20,489K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 286.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,010 K according to its annual income of 21,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,140 K and its income totaled 11,480 K.