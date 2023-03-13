Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 20 Days SMA touches -12.64%: The odds favor the bear

March 10, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) trading session started at the price of $235.00, that was -4.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $235.03 and dropped to $223.91 before settling in for the closing price of $236.75. A 52-week range for ALB has been $172.78 – $334.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 19.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.40%. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.15, operating margin of +34.17, and the pretax margin is +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albemarle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,432,980. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $251.40, taking the stock ownership to the 69,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for $255.49, making the entire transaction worth $106,539. This insider now owns 75,203 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.99) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.09% during the next five years compared to 43.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.82, a number that is poised to hit 7.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Looking closely at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.99.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $252.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.71. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $232.14. Second resistance stands at $239.14. The third major resistance level sits at $243.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $221.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $209.90.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are 117,198K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.75 billion. As of now, sales total 7,320 M while income totals 2,690 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,621 M while its last quarter net income were 1,132 M.