Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) posted a -37.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

March 10, 2023, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) trading session started at the price of $1.29, that was 20.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. A 52-week range for CYTO has been $1.25 – $43.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $1.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.36

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Looking closely at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.4385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.9113. However, in the short run, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0733. Second resistance stands at $2.5867. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1733.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

There are 1,169K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.50 million. As of now, sales total 70 K while income totals -19,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,691 K.

Newsletter

 

Recent developments with BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.86 cents.

Shaun Noe -
BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.39, plunging -13.33% from the previous trading...
Read more

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,629 M

Sana Meer -
On March 10, 2023, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) opened at $71.73, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) market cap hits 1.32 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $15.95, down -4.38% from the previous...
Read more

