Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,312 M

On March 10, 2023, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.59, lower -1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6384 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Price fluctuations for ABEV have ranged from $2.40 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +20.39, and the pretax margin is +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) saw its 5-day average volume 17.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 27.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.49.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are currently 15,737,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,440 M according to its annual income of 2,801 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,312 M and its income totaled 943,880 K.