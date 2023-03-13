Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) 20 Days SMA touches 82.09%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) stock priced at $8.92, up 9.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9599 and dropped to $8.34 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. AMAM’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $13.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -301.70%. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.55, operating margin of -101.91, and the pretax margin is -99.75.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -100.06 while generating a return on equity of -42.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Looking closely at Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM), its last 5-days average volume was 15.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 387.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 439.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.33. However, in the short run, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.32. Second resistance stands at $10.95. The third major resistance level sits at $11.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.08.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 342.54 million, the company has a total of 38,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,460 K while annual income is -68,080 K.