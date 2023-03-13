American Express Company (AXP) is expecting 7.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 10, 2023, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) opened at $170.83, lower -3.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $170.83 and dropped to $164.835 before settling in for the closing price of $172.12. Price fluctuations for AXP have ranged from $130.65 to $194.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.80% at the time writing. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +19.70, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 952,187. In this transaction President, U.S. Consumer Serv of this company sold 5,456 shares at a rate of $174.52, taking the stock ownership to the 7,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 15,217 for $173.18, making the entire transaction worth $2,635,280. This insider now owns 13,712 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.22) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 3.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.14.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 67.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $169.41 in the near term. At $173.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.42.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are currently 744,193K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,625 M according to its annual income of 7,514 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,383 M and its income totaled 1,572 M.