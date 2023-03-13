Angi Inc. (ANGI) posted a -12.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock priced at $2.35, down -6.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. ANGI’s price has ranged from $1.81 to $6.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 20.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.90%. With a float of $78.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $504.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.94, operating margin of -5.15, and the pretax margin is -7.68.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 144,492. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 48,164 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18. This insider now owns 70,580 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.79 while generating a return on equity of -11.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Angi Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Looking closely at Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, Angi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.84.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 504,783K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,892 M while annual income is -128,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 441,550 K while its latest quarter income was -53,350 K.