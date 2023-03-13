Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) plunged -3.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

March 10, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) trading session started at the price of $5.22, that was -3.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $5.02 before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. A 52-week range for ARR has been $4.38 – $8.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.19. Second resistance stands at $5.32. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are 192,775K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.01 billion. As of now, sales total 228,430 K while income totals -229,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 77,530 K while its last quarter net income were 39,410 K.

