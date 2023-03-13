Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) average volume reaches $6.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) stock priced at $0.10, down -11.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. AULT’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 47.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 323 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,785. This insider now owns 1,807,000 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ault Alliance Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.45 million, its volume of 6.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2101. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0976 in the near term. At $0.1076, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1151. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0726. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0626.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.38 million, the company has a total of 394,698K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,400 K while annual income is -24,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,780 K while its latest quarter income was -7,270 K.

