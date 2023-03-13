Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is -17.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 10, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $1.02, lower -6.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.9707 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.53 to $4.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 91.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.40% at the time writing. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 38.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2153, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2748. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0364 in the near term. At $1.0729, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1057. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9671, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9343. The third support level lies at $0.8978 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 88.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,080 K according to its annual income of 4,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,130 K and its income totaled -14,340 K.