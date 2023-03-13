Braskem S.A. (BAK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.68, plunging -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $7.435 before settling in for the closing price of $7.90. Within the past 52 weeks, BAK’s price has moved between $7.37 and $19.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 308.70%. With a float of $101.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.23 million.

In an organization with 8126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.79, operating margin of +24.81, and the pretax margin is +17.00.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Braskem S.A. is 77.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +13.24 while generating a return on equity of 493.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 308.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 102.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Braskem S.A. (BAK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. However, in the short run, Braskem S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.66. Second resistance stands at $7.80. The third major resistance level sits at $7.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.14.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.19 billion based on 451,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,572 M and income totals 2,591 M. The company made 4,847 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -210,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.