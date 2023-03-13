Can BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) drop of -23.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.62, plunging -9.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Within the past 52 weeks, BKSY’s price has moved between $1.00 and $3.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -546.00%. With a float of $94.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

The latest stats from [BlackSky Technology Inc., BKSY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9382. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. The third support level lies at $1.2167 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 196.60 million based on 121,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,090 K and income totals -245,640 K. The company made 16,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.