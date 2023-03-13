Can Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) drop of -6.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 10, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $108.50, that was -1.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.45 and dropped to $106.1389 before settling in for the closing price of $109.63. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $116.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 432,320. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $108.08, taking the stock ownership to the 65,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,383 for $109.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,731. This insider now owns 71,342 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.15 in the near term. At $113.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.33. The third support level lies at $100.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,688K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.46 billion. As of now, sales total 3,757 M while income totals -423,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,005 M while its last quarter net income were 32,410 K.