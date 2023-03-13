Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is 21.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $19.71, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.71 and dropped to $18.95 before settling in for the closing price of $19.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CSII has traded in a range of $12.26-$23.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -172.40%. With a float of $40.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 725 employees.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 43,496. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 109,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $43,467. This insider now owns 580,713 shares in total.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s (CSII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s (CSII) raw stochastic average was set at 96.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.88 in the near term. At $20.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.65. The third support level lies at $18.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 827.06 million has total of 41,959K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 236,220 K in contrast with the sum of -36,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,450 K and last quarter income was -7,890 K.