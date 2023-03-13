Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) posted a -23.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 10, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) opened at $0.4101, lower -3.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.425 and dropped to $0.3901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for CENN have ranged from $0.26 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -38.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.00% at the time writing. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.46 million was inferior to 4.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0670. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4211. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4405. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4560. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3862, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3707. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3513.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are currently 261,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 109.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -16,420 K.