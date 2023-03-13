Century Aluminum Company (CENX) kicked off at the price of $10.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.32, plunging -11.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.32 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $5.27 and $29.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

The firm has a total of 1956 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.67, operating margin of +0.32, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.79. The third major resistance level sits at $12.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.29.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 92,324K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,777 M and income totals -14,100 K. The company made 529,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -113,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.