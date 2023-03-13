Search
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 10, 2023, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) opened at $0.551, lower -17.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.551 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for CISO have ranged from $0.50 to $10.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -975.50% at the time writing. With a float of $57.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.30 million.

In an organization with 186 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of -116.90, and the pretax margin is -258.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 61.73%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -258.51 while generating a return on equity of -236.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -975.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4077, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0012. However, in the short run, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5174. Second resistance stands at $0.5847. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4164, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3827. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3154.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

There are currently 151,518K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,140 K according to its annual income of -39,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,250 K and its income totaled -8,500 K.

