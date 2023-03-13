Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) average volume reaches $18.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $48.89, down -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.17 and dropped to $48.30 before settling in for the closing price of $48.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has traded in a range of $38.60-$56.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.70%. With a float of $4.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 83300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 987,404. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 20,117 shares at a rate of $49.08, taking the stock ownership to the 798,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $49.88, making the entire transaction worth $997,538. This insider now owns 429,263 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.32% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO], we can find that recorded value of 14.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.55. The third major resistance level sits at $49.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.31.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 199.92 billion has total of 4,095,823K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,557 M in contrast with the sum of 11,812 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,592 M and last quarter income was 2,773 M.