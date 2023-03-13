Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is expecting -25.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) stock priced at $14.79, down -8.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.86 and dropped to $13.62 before settling in for the closing price of $14.88. CWAN’s price has ranged from $11.23 to $22.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.60%. With a float of $79.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.16 million.

The firm has a total of 1728 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 193,432. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $19.34, taking the stock ownership to the 36,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,589 for $19.17, making the entire transaction worth $30,461. This insider now owns 8,826,623 shares in total.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., CWAN], we can find that recorded value of 2.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s (CWAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.29. The third major resistance level sits at $15.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.99.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.59 billion, the company has a total of 241,113K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 303,430 K while annual income is -7,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,690 K while its latest quarter income was -2,960 K.