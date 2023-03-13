Search
Steve Mayer
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) volume exceeds 1.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 10, 2023, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) trading session started at the price of $2.79, that was -4.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.6709 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. A 52-week range for CBD has been $2.68 – $5.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -17.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -112.70%. With a float of $159.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Looking closely at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. However, in the short run, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.49.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are 269,455K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 759.00 million. As of now, sales total 3,355 M while income totals -33,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,994 M while its last quarter net income were -56,480 K.

