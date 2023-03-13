Search
Sana Meer
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) last year’s performance of -28.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

March 10, 2023, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) trading session started at the price of $12.36, that was -9.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.36 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $12.44. A 52-week range for VLRS has been $6.86 – $19.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 13.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 143.30%. With a float of $104.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7187 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.68, operating margin of +0.67, and the pretax margin is -4.43.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is 7.74%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1.05 while generating a return on equity of -10.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)

Looking closely at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VLRS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.05. However, in the short run, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.03. Second resistance stands at $12.81. The third major resistance level sits at $13.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.57.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Key Stats

There are 87,786K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.38 billion. As of now, sales total 2,847 M while income totals -30,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 820,000 K while its last quarter net income were 28,000 K.

Newsletter

 

