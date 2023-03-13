Search
admin
admin

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $2.76, lower -3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Price fluctuations for CS have ranged from $2.70 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -160.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51680 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -33.41 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Looking closely at Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), its last 5-days average volume was 21.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.51. However, in the short run, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.75. Second resistance stands at $2.84. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.43.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,112,790K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,877 M according to its annual income of -7,642 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,012 M and its income totaled -1,446 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PEAR (Pear Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -15.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

-
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) stock priced at $0.7375, down -15.33% from the previous...
Read more

3.12% volatility in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $8.26, down -1.20% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) average volume reaches $4.35M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.96, plunging -1.08% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.