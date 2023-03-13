Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $2.76, lower -3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Price fluctuations for CS have ranged from $2.70 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -160.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51680 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -33.41 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Looking closely at Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), its last 5-days average volume was 21.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.51. However, in the short run, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.75. Second resistance stands at $2.84. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.43.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,112,790K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,877 M according to its annual income of -7,642 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,012 M and its income totaled -1,446 M.