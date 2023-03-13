CubeSmart (CUBE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,010 M

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $46.83, down -2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.845 and dropped to $45.32 before settling in for the closing price of $46.72. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has traded in a range of $36.82-$54.95.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.30%. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.06 million.

In an organization with 2804 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.19, operating margin of +34.78, and the pretax margin is +28.97.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 918,270. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $48.33, taking the stock ownership to the 480,960 shares.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +28.85 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CubeSmart’s (CUBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 71.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.11. However, in the short run, CubeSmart’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.54. Second resistance stands at $47.45. The third major resistance level sits at $48.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.49 billion has total of 224,631K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,010 M in contrast with the sum of 291,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260,990 K and last quarter income was 81,860 K.