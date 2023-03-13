Curis Inc. (CRIS) average volume reaches $794.02K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $0.67, down -7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.681 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has traded in a range of $0.47-$3.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.30%. With a float of $90.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 5.94%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6854, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8385. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6663 in the near term. At $0.7042, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6053, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5822. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5443.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.45 million has total of 96,398K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,650 K in contrast with the sum of -45,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,830 K and last quarter income was -13,290 K.