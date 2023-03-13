Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) kicked off at the price of $8.62: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $8.86, down -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.01 and dropped to $8.54 before settling in for the closing price of $8.95. Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has traded in a range of $2.98-$15.59.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.90%. With a float of $247.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.37 million.

The firm has a total of 3132 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.95%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dada Nexus Limited, DADA], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.19. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.97.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.29 billion has total of 255,589K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,077 M in contrast with the sum of -387,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 347,500 K and last quarter income was -66,330 K.